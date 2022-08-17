RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software makes up 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,812,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.