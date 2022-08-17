RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

About RTG Mining

(Get Rating)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.