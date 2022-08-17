Rusty K. Rolfe Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 246,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,845. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Matson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Matson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 38.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

