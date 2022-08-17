Ryder Capital Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:RYD)

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
Ryder Capital Price Performance
About Ryder Capital
Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.
