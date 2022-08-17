Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $86.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

