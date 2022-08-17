SafeBlast Price Up 0.4% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $754,857.87 and $102,855.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00576271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00258160 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018565 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

