SafeInsure (SINS) Market Cap Tops $13,538.98

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 99.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 146.6% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $13,538.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00144096 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009154 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,177,963 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

