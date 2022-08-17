Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 10.7%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 99,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 33,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

