Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $245.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.55.

Salesforce stock opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a PE ratio of 184.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average is $187.48.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Salesforce by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

