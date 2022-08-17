SALT Price Tops $0.0432 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $18,795.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

