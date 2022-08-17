San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,085 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,702. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

