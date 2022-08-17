San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 454 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. 10,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

