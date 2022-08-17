San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IJT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,525. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

