San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $109.87. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,780. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

