San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,620 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ES. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. 8,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

