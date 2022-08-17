San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 12,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,327. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

