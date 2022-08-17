San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,135. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

