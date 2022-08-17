Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading 30% Higher

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating) shares traded up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,050. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,395.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

