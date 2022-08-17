Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.50. 30,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,847 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $6.20.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.