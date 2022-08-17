Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €70.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th.

DHER traded up €2.72 ($2.78) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €52.68 ($53.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

