Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $100.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “mkt perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

