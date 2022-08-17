Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Sarepta Therapeutics

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

