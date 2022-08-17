SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.45. 3,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,564. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.