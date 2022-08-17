SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,368. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

