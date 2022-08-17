SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,929 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

