SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 496 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $442.27. 35,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.00 and a 200-day moving average of $427.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

