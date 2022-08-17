SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,113 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,387. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

