SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,991. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

