SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 249.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 99.8% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 684,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 205,122 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 48,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 967,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,344. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

