SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,095,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,259,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,239,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

