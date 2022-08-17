SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.06. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,770. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

