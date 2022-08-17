SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,921. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.92.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

