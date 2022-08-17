SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,218 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

