Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 143,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000.
Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
FNDF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.
