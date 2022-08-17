ScS Group (LON:SCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $154.44

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.44 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 143.19 ($1.73). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.82), with a volume of 28,064 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.75 million and a PE ratio of 3,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

