SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEA Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after buying an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SEA by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $156,670,000 after acquiring an additional 638,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SEA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $176,360,000 after acquiring an additional 466,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

