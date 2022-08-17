SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SEA has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SEA will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

