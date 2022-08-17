Seigniorage Shares Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,355.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $177,139.96 and approximately $31,355.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013471 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares
