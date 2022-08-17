Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. Approximately 121,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$6.00 target price on Sernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Sernova Stock Up 6.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.51.
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
