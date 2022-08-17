SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Up 3.9%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 4,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

SFL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after purchasing an additional 511,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 204,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

