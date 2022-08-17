Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Shadows has a total market cap of $351,239.08 and approximately $20,473.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

