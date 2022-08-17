SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $45.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $84,212.66 and approximately $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.23 or 0.07872294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00173346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00259585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00727579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00572218 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005192 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

