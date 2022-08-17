Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.44. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 4,534 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SHLS. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 308.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

