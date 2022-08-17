Shopping Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $107,297.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00018099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013453 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,685 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.