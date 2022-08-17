Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Decreases By 8.3%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BMI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,528. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

