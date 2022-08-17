Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 8.1%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
BrainChip Price Performance
Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.74 on Wednesday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of 0.78.
About BrainChip
