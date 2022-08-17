Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 8.1%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

BrainChip Price Performance

Shares of BRCHF stock opened at 0.74 on Wednesday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of 0.78.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

