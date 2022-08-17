Short Interest in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Declines By 11.9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Celsion Price Performance
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.