Short Interest in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Declines By 11.9%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 95,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Celsion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Celsion Price Performance

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 47,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.