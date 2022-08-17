Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Increases By 6.5%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

