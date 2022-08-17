Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 7.5%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. 35,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,829. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 821.21 and a quick ratio of 753.06. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

