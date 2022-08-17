Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Decreases By 12.7%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,787. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

