Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Decreases By 12.7%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Electromed Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,787. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.